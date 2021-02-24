Police Track Down Hit-and-Run Driver Who Injured a Pedestrian

BARRE — Barre City Police reported a man hit a pedestrian with his vehicle and then fled the scene in front of the Champlain Farms store on South Main Street in Barre on Monday Feb. 22, at 6:10 p.m.

Emergency responders transported the victim to the hospital with a suspected broken leg, according to the police report. Deputy Police Chief Larry Eastman told The Bridge the department is not naming the victim. The initial 9-1-1 call was placed by one of two passengers in the vehicle, who also left the scene on foot after the crash, the report states.

Police interviewed the passengers, and then Corporal Jacob Frey found the suspect, Nathan Hislop, 38, at the Quality Inn, 173 S. Main Street, Barre. Hislop admitted driving the vehicle and hitting the pedestrian, and was taken into custody for leaving the scene of an accident with severe bodily injury and for gross negligent operation. Police released him on conditions. Hislop is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court on Feb. 23.