Pet of the Week

Looking for a companion for these long chilly days? One who would love nothing more than to curl up with you and enjoy a good book or join in on your Zoom calls? Jayde, a sweet gal with absolutely gorgeous eyes, might be the one for you! She has experience with other cats and wouldn’t mind respectful children and cat savvy canines, so with proper introductions she would likely fit right into your home.

Contact the Central Vermont Humane Society to adopt Jayde or any of their other great pets.



1589 Vermont Route 14S, East Montpelier

802-476-3811

www.centralvermonthumane.org