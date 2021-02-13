PET OF THE WEEK

Opal is a sweetheart with an active nose and a wagging tail when she sees a friend. She joined our team when her family felt they had too many dogs to manage. She walks well on a leash, but should wear a harness to reduce her pulling; you know how hounds can be when they are on a scent! She’s been a bit picky about her food while she’s been with us and loves to try a new flavor of wet food with her dry each day. It’s clear she’s been a happy eater in the past, because she’s a smidge overweight (pandemic pounds?). She appears to be house trained, preferring not to toilet in her kennel. She enjoys a car ride and will play with a tennis ball.

1589 Vermont Route 14S, East Montpelier

802-476-3811

www.centralvermonthumane.org