Norwich University Professor Earns Fulbright Award

NORTHFIELD — Norwich University announced recently that Dr. Min Li, an associate professor in the School of Justice Studies and Sociology, has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program Award in Social Sciences. Li is one of more than 800 U.S. citizens who will conduct research or teach abroad for the 2020–21 academic year through the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program.

As a Fulbright scholar, Dr. Li will conduct her research proposal, “Develop Quality-of-Life Measures in Chinese and Apply to Chinese Children with Cerebral Palsy,” in Taiwan starting February. The research will apply quality-of-life measures developed in the United States to the Chinese setting. The results will contribute to the National Institutes of Health’s focus on patient-reported health outcomes, ultimately improving the quality of life of children with cerebral palsy.

“Dr. Min Li’s research reflects the very best of Norwich,” Provost and Dean of the Faculty Sandra Affenito, PhD, said. “By developing a Chinese language quality-of-life test for children with cerebral palsy, Dr. Li will have a real-world and culturally relevant impact on children with disabilities. Consistent with Norwich’s institutional vision to promote internationalization, the Fulbright Program helps to advance this aim, as the mission of the program is to cultivate international relationships to meet mutual needs.”

Since its establishment in 1946, the Fulbright Program has enabled more than 390,000 dedicated and accomplished students, scholars, artists, teachers, and professionals of all backgrounds to study, teach, and conduct research; exchange ideas; and resolve shared international concerns.

Story continues below

The Fulbright Program, the flagship U.S. government-sponsored international educational exchange programs, aims to forge lasting connections between Americans and the people of other countries by countering misunderstandings and encouraging collaboration toward common goals.