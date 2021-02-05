Northfield, Barre Lead Last Week’s COVID-19 Washington County Case Count

Two Washington County municipalities had by far the most COVID-19 cases in the county in the week that ended Feb. 3: Northfield, with 34 new cases, and Barre, with 20 new cases. An outbreak at Norwich University has been driving up Northfield’s numbers. The University has registered 118 positive cases since the spring semester began last month, its website said on Feb. 5.

In the same week, Moretown had five new cases, Montpelier had four, and Waitsfield had three, according to data released by the Vermont Health Department on Feb. 5.

Two Washington County towns had three new virus cases: East Montpelier and Waitsfield. Two towns had two new cases: Barre Town and Waterbury. And two towns had one new case each: Middlesex and Warren. A total of four Washington County towns had no new cases during the week that ended Feb. 2: Berlin, Cabot, Calais, and Worcester.

For most Washington County towns — including Barre and Northfield — the new case counts in the week that ended Feb. 3 were lower than for the prior week.

Among nearby towns in Orange County, Williamstown had eight new cases and Orange had three new cases. To be added to the state’s list of cities and towns with case counts reported, a municipality must have more than five cases. One Orange County town — Brookfield — was just added to this list when it reached seven cases last week.