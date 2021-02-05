New Parking App Coming for Montpelier

Montpelier City Manager William Fraser announced that the city will partner with ParkMobile to offer contactless parking payment at more than 600 on and off-street parking spaces throughout the city.

“Montpelier is very pleased to offer more parking payment options for our residents and visitors,” says Fraser. “By partnering with ParkMobile, we can offer a safe, contactless solution that will allow people to easily pay without touching the physical parking equipment.”

Users will be able to access the payment system by downloading the ParkMobile app to their Apple or Android mobile device and then entering the specific zone where they want to park and the amount of time they expect to use. ParkMobile users can also reserve their spot in advance or extend their metered time from the app without returning to their car.

ParkMobile claims more than 21 million users, including more than one million in New England. Montpelier ParkMobile users can use the app in more than 450 cities across the country, including New York City, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia as well as closer destinations such as Burlington, Vt., Portsmouth, N.H., and Amherst, Mass.

“We’re thrilled to launch the ParkMobile app in Montpelier,” says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. “We have a large base of users in the local area who can now pay by app whenever they visit the city.”