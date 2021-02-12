COVID-19 Vaccines to be Distributed to Homebound Central Vermonters

Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice (CVHHH) began administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to homebound Central Vermonters aged 75 and older this week. The vaccine team from CVHHH, led by Ashley Lafirira, RN, and Jodi Demell, LPN, is distributing the vaccine to individuals in the community currently active on CVHHH service who are homebound and unable to go in person to one of the state-run public clinics. Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice will also vaccinate a person’s caregiver if that individual is 75 years or older.

“Our vaccine team of nurses has been preparing for weeks to administer vaccines to homebound Central Vermonters, said CVHHH CEO Sandy Rousse. We have systems in place to safely transport the vaccine, which must be stored, prepped, and handled based on precise specifications, to people at home. We are experts at delivering complex care out in the community, and we are uniquely equipped to do this work. CVHHH is a proud partner in this effort, and, together with local EMS crews, will get homebound Central Vermonters vaccinated.”

Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice is expecting additional allotments of the vaccine and will partner with local emergency medical services as needed to reach all eligible, homebound Central Vermonters. This is a critically important development in Vermont’s fight to eradicate COVID-19, and CVHHH is a proud partner in this effort.

In addition to COVID-19 vaccines, CVHHH nurses distributed over 1,600 flu vaccines in the past year to home health, hospice, long-term care, and maternal-child health care patients at home. Free Hepatitis A vaccines were also available from the Vermont Department of Health. Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice asks those with questions about vaccine eligibility to call 802-223-1878 and ask to speak with Emily McKenna.