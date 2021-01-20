Walk into a New ‘Storybook’ Store in Montpelier

Shopping at Minikin, Montpelier’s newest children’s toy and clothing store, is like walking into the pages of a storybook.

The shop, located on State Street, sells “beautiful, ethically sourced children’s clothing, decor, and heirloom quality toys made to spark imagination & play,” as described on the store’s Instagram page. And spark imagination it does: walking into the shop, customers enter into a pastel rainbow of wooden trains and baby dolls, with racks of soft sweaters and coats throughout the space. House-shaped shelves that were custom made to mimic the skyline of a northern European village line the walls. In the middle of the floor is a horse taken from a carousel, and hanging from the pink-painted ceiling is a chandelier made of antlers. The owner, Kelly Tackett, greets customers from the counter.

Tackett, who has lived in Montpelier for six years, was inspired to open a children’s toy and clothing store by her own experience as a mother to three children. The items she sells, she explained, are from the same brands she has bought her kids over the years, and she was interested in selling the types of toys that one would find at a Waldorf school.

She began plans for Minikin back in January 2020, two months before COVID-19 hit. But she was not deterred by the pandemic. Tackett acquired the State Street location in the spring, spent the summer working on construction and figuring out logistics, and launched a soft opening in October. She said that opening her store during COVID-19 has actually given her time to adjust.

“I’ve never had a store before, so I have nothing to compare it to. I’m learning as I go. And business has been steady … I’ve got enough business and enough time to figure out what I’m doing now.”

The store’s products and design were curated by Tackett herself. The items she sells are mostly made of wood, with very little plastic and nothing battery-operated. “Not only are they just beautiful to look at, but they last forever,” said Tackett. Many of her products are from small brands in Europe, although some come from handcrafters in the U.S. The animal-shaped wood lamps, for example, are made in Poland. The Minikane collectible dolls come from France.“I wanted to be able to offer brands that people maybe have never heard of … hopefully nothing you could find on Amazon.”

Minikin is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.