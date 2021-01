By Paul Carnahan

This little house at 34 Barre Street was replaced by a low, Moderne-style brick building with great fanfare in 1947. It was occupied by a co-op that processed meat and rented freezer lockers to families for fruit and vegetable storage. The large brick house on the left, built circa 1810 and now painted white, was the home of liveryman C.G. Downing, who developed the street that bears his name between these two properties in 1888.