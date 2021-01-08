Six New Apartments Coming to Elm Street

Developer Steve Ribolini plans to create six new apartments in a building at 38 Elm Street in Montpelier that had for many years housed the Washington County Youth Service Bureau. The Bureau moved a few months ago to new offices at the Green Mountain Community Fitness building on Granger Road in Berlin.

Ribolini told The Bridge he is planning to rent five one-bedroom apartments and one two-bedroom apartment, all at market rates. “Hopefully we’ll have them ready by August,” he said. Six parking spaces are available, although Ribolini noted that he owns other potential parking spots downtown.

A sprinkler system is being added to the building, which Ribolini said is a big project. The building will continue to house the Royal Orchid restaurant and will also have one office space for rent, he said.