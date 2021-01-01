PET OF THE WEEK

Are you drawn to big dogs? Then check out Kodiak!! This handsome hunk of a guy is a big teddy bear looking for a place to share his love? Kodiak came to us because he decided that he really didn’t want to live with children anymore, so he’s looking for an adults-only home (respectful teen-agers would be fine) that is also cat-free (and other small animals-free). His previous owners report that he loves his dog bed and the pellet stove, but also loves being outside. He’s getting lots of walks with us and does really well on-leash. His Boxer (American Bulldog?) smile has shown up as he’s gotten to know us, and even the Boxer wiggles are generously shared with staff and visitors now!

1589 Vermont Route 14S, East Montpelier

802-476-3811

www.centralvermonthumane.org