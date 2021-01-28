Montpelier City Hall Now a Wi-Fi Hotspot



The City of Montpelier, through Vermont’s Public Service Department (PSD) Wi-Fi Hot Spot Program, has installed new public Wi-Fi point outside the City Hall building (39 Main Street Montpelier).

This PSD-sponsored project is in response to the widespread closure of facilities as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has significantly limited folks’ ability to access free and reliable internet. The need for access to a reliable internet connection for healthcare, education, and government services has grown exponentially, while existing public access points have become suddenly unavailable because of social-distancing requirements.

Vermont’s PSD has assisted the City in addressing this emergency gap in available public Wi-Fi by contracting for the rapid installation of a commercial-grade outdoor wireless access point. They have installed 190 hotspots throughout the state as part of this program. Montpelier is pleased to have been included.

The City Hall Wi-Fi site is accessible at all hours from a vehicle parked on the street in front of City Hall or in person in the courtyard in front of City Hall or from the parking lot to the immediate right of the building.

As a COVID-19 safety precaution, the City discourages users from congregating outside. The Wi-Fi name is “Montpelier Hotspot” and you should be able to connect without a password.

You can track all the State of Vermont public Wi-Fi sites here: Wi-Fi Hotspot Map