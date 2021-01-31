Hot Chocolate Week Feb. 1–7

Local businesses, farms, and others feature Vermont dairy in Hot Chocolate specials statewide

Over 40 local farms, restaurants, cafes, and other Vermont specialty food businesses are showcasing their favorite hot chocolate items from Feb. 1 through Feb. 7.

“From Vermont’s cows and dairy farmers, to our local chocolate makers, chefs, and distillers, the Green Mountain State has everything you need to celebrate winter in Vermont in a very sweet way,” said Tara Pereira, executive director of Vermont Fresh Network.

Throughout this week, Vermonters are invited to visit participating cafes and restaurants. Local participants include Barre’s Morse Block Deli, Montpelier’s Skinny Pancake and Rabble-Rouser Chocolate & Craft Co., as well as Red Hen Baking Co. in Middlesex.

You can also enter the Hot Chocolate Week photo contest. Just snap a photo of your best hot chocolate and post it to Instagram with the hashtag #vthotchocolate to enter DigInVT’s photo contest. The prize-winning photos will be chosen by a panel of hot chocolate experts.

Hot chocolate enthusiasts can also follow dairy farms statewide as they are highlighted during the week, including Billings Farm, Monument Farms, Liberty Hill Farm, Cedar Mountain Farm, Robie Farm, Stony Pond Farm, and Shelburne Farms.

Vermont Hot Chocolate Week is funded through a 2020 Vermont Breakfast on the Farm grant awarded to Vermont Fresh Network to promote Vermont dairy products and engage local businesses and the public.

For a complete list of participating businesses and activities during Vermont Hot Chocolate Week, visit DigInVT.com. For more events and updates, follow DigInVT on Facebook and Instagram.