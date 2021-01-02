Hike Your Way Through This New Year’s Weekend

MONTPELIER — Put on your insulated hiking boots and strap your snowshoes on your back. Winter hiking season is here!

The Vermont State Parks department is inviting everyone to celebrate the new year by heading out on the trails at one of Vermont’s 55 state parks. Entry is free beginning New Year’s Day and continues throughout the winter. This is a great opportunity to discover a whole new world outdoors.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, First Day Hikes will be different from previous years. While state park officials are not offering in-person guided hikes this year, they have carefully selected hikes throughout the state for self-guided adventures. Hikers are strongly encouraged to learn about and follow COVID-19 outdoor recreation health and safety guidance by visiting https://fpr.vermont.gov/recreation/outdoor-recreation-and-covid-19 before they go.

Some hikes include:

Northwest Region

Burns Trail | 2.0-mile round-trip | Niquette Bay State Park in Colchester.

Marsh Brook Nature Trail | 1.5-mile round-trip loop | Lake Carmi State Park in Enosburg Falls.

Northeast Region

Groton Nature Trail | 0.6-mile round-trip loop | Groton Nature Center in Groton.

Shore Trail | 1.5+ mile round-trip | Brighton State Park in Island Pond.

Please dress for the weather and bring snowshoes if the snow is deep. Please also bring beverages and snacks. On-leash dogs are welcome unless otherwise noted. Pre-registration is not required, and hikers can simply show up whenever they’d like.

For full hike details, visit https://vtstateparks.blogspot.com/2020/12/celebrate-new-year-with-first-day-hike.html and follow Vermont State Parks on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @VTStateParks to stay up to date on the latest park happenings and announcements. Participants who tag their photos with #firstdayhikesvt may be featured on the Vermont State Parks page.

For more information on enjoying parks in the winter, check out the Vermont State Parks Winter Activities page.