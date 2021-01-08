Another Wrong-Way Driver Reported on I-89

WATERBURY — Police arrested a 28-year-old New York man for driving south in a northbound lane on Interstate 89 Jan. 7 around 11:30 p.m. According to a report by Vermont State Police Trooper Daniel Bohnyak, troopers received multiple calls of a wrong-way driver on I-89 near Exit 10 in Waterbury. They stopped the vehicle at Exit 10, and identified the driver as Connor Mackay of Mahopec, New York, who they arrested and charged with DUI No. 1 and gross negligent operation. Troopers brought Mackay to the Middlesex barracks for processing. He was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court on Jan. 28 at 8:30 a.m.

