Up on the Housetop

No stranger to rooftops and also well known for his ability with tools, Santa helps a crew from Fecteau Homes complete the roof on a new home in Berlin on the morning of Dec. 24. Pictured on ladders assisting Santa are Dave Garneau (left) and Spencer Sherman (right). Foreman Luke Garneau, who apparently has a close relationship with the jolly old elf, hinted that Santa wanted to make sure the house was ‘dried in’ before the expected rain tonight and tomorrow and also to make landing his sleigh later this Christmas Eve smoother and safer for his reindeer.