Trump Supporters Storm Montpelier

Honking, blowing air horns and displaying giant pro-President Donald Trump flags from a line of vehicles (mostly pickup trucks), a group paraded north on Main Street in Montpelier at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 5. After passing City Hall, the convoy turned west onto State Street. Participants then gathered at the State House to wave flags and show unity. Signs reading “Keep America Great”and “Stop The Steal” could be seen, as could Confederate flags and yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” flags.

Trump supporters waving oversized pro-Trump flags drive in front of the Montpelier, Vermont City Hall December 5. Photo by Carla Occaso.

As The Bridge photographed one group, a man yelled, “take all the pictures you want, sugar, but be sure to spell our names right,” as if someone needs permission to photograph people gathering in public. Then, when asked a name, or who the group was affiliated with, he said, in an apparent non sequitur, “I’m from Nashville, where are you from?”

“Montpelier, Vermont” replied yours truly, again asking if he was affiliated with a group, since there were identical “Vermonters for Trump” flags among the crowd in what looked like a coordinated effort.

This man told the photographer, “take all the pictures you want, Sugar…” on State Street in Montpelier, December 5. Photo by Carla Occaso.

He responded, again not to what was asked, “It is December 5th, and Donald Trump is still your president.”

The Bridge did not wait around for the rest of the demonstration.