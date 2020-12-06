Synagogue Invites Community to “Shine A Light” on Chanukah

Beth Jacob Synagogue is offering the second annual “Shine a Light for Social Justice” series — but this year it will be through Zoom. The way it works is, on each of the eight nights of Chanukah, members of the Beth Jacob Synagogue community who have volunteered to be “lighting leaders” will light a menorah to “shine a light” on one social justice issue. The community is invited to join the synagogue for these lightings and to stand in solidarity with the marginalized people in our country. The synagogue will welcome community partners on many of the nights, including the Anti-Defamation League, Downstreet Housing and Community Development, Community Harvest of Central Vermont, and more.

The schedule of social issues featured are as follows:

Thursday, Dec 10 — Racial Justice, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11 — LGBTQ rights, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12 — Economic Justice, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 13 — Climate Crisis, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 14 — Mental Health, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 15 — Food Security, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 16 — Religious Freedom and Anti-Semitism, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 17 — Immigrant Justice, 5:30p.m.

Sign up for the link here: https://www.bethjacobvt.org/shinealight#

Learn more about the many other fun programs Beth Jacob Synagogue has going on for Chanukah here: https://www.bethjacobvt.org/8-days-of-chanukah-celebrations.html#