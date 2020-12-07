Suspect in Montpelier Car Theft Arrested in New York

A suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle from an acquaintance in Montpelier on Sunday, Dec. 6, was later arrested by police in New York state, according to Montpelier police.

The Montpelier Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle at about 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, a news release said. During the investigation, it was learned the victim had been assaulted by an acquaintance, who also took the victim’s wallet. The suspect had active conditions of release for previously stealing another vehicle.

The vehicle was entered into NCIC (National Crime Information Center) as a stolen vehicle. A short time later, the vehicle was located and stopped in Queensbury, New York. The operator of the vehicle was Gregory Rodgers, age 44. Rodgers was found to have the victim’s wallet on his person. Rodgers was arrested and an arrest warrant was sought for Rodgers in Vermont to answer to the charges of Assault and Robbery, Operation without the Owner’s Consent and Violation of Conditions of Release.