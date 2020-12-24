Pet of the Week

Gouda is an awesome, friendly kitty who loves to give head butts. Found as a stray, we are not sure of her backstory, but we are giving her the good life now! She can be bashful initially in her environment, but then will seek your attention. She is doing well with a feline roommate, but has puffed up at canines she’s seen, so would probably prefer a dog-free home. Do you have a cozy bed Gouda can share with you?

Central Vermont Humane Society

1589 Vermont Route 14S, East Montpelier

802-476-3811

Story continues below

www.centralvermonthumane.org