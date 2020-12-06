Montpelier – Emergency Boil Water Notice Ordered in the Area of Wilson Street

Montpelier Department of Public Works has Announced a Boil Water Notice on Wilson Street, George Street, Frank Street, and Highland Avenue effective immediately.

According to a press notice put out by the City of Montpelier: “Please be advised that on Saturday, Dec. 5, The City of Montpelier Public Works Department had to shut down water service on Wilson Street, George Street, Frank Street, and Highland Avenue due to the water main break on Wilson Street. In accordance with the water supply rules, a boil water notice is required for all water system customers on Wilson Street, George Street, Frank Street, and Highland Avenue are on boil water order until further notice.”

The city announced it anticipates repairing the leak by the end of the day on Dec. 6. Then, once the water is turned back on, it’s possible dirty water may result. Once the repairs are complete, customers should flush their plumbing with cold water until the discoloration clears (approximately 15 minutes). The notice will remain in effect until after the city is able to collect water samples with passing results for coliform bacteria. The city will keep residents updated. According to the notice, “We apologize for the inconvenience. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact the Department of Public Works (DPW) at 802-223-9508. If it is after hours, feel free to contact Montpelier Dispatch at 802-223-3445.”