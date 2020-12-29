Lawson’s Finest Liquids Honored by Business Organization

A Waitsfield craft brewer, Lawson’s Finest Liquids has been chosen by Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility to join the organization’s group of Champion Members. This group includes 22 other companies, including King Arthur Baking Company, Gardener’s Supply, Vermont State Employees Credit Union, Northfield Savings Bank, and Green Mountain Power. Champion Members represent the state’s leaders in social responsibility and use business as a catalyst for good in areas such as community engagement, governance, sustainability, workplace culture, and public policy. They also use business as a platform for good and a generator of social change by valuing their employees, customers, community, and environment.

The Lawson’s Finest Social Impact Program works to support thriving communities where people take care of each other, protect and enjoy the natural world, and bring more fun to life. The program features six initiatives focused on cultivating a people-first workplace, supporting local communities, greening the planet, and bringing people together to play and innovate.

“Lawson’s Finest shows bold leadership and commitment to a values-led, people-first approach to business.” said Toby Aronson, Membership Manager for Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility. “Their support of employees by providing generous benefits, a living wage, and, most recently, family-friendly flexibility during COVID, helps to cultivate a people-first workplace. Their commitment to the community is unparalleled, and they involve their employees in the process of providing generous support to organizations in the Mad River Valley and Central Vermont, creating a shared sense of investment.”



In addition to charitable giving, the brewery puts their money where their values are. They are committed to continual innovation and investment in efficiency, taking steps to minimize their impact in a resource-intensive manufacturing business. Lawson’s Finest is proud to be a founding partner of the Vermont Brewshed Alliance and a member of the pioneer Vermont Green Brewery Cohort. From planning and building their Waitsfield, Vermont taproom to selecting the most efficient brewing, packaging, and process equipment available (even when it requires more investment), Lawson’s Finest continues its deep commitment to people, planet, and prosperity.