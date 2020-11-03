VOTE TODAY! Don’t Be Left Out in the Cold

Your voice counts and there’s still time to express it.

A couple moments before the polls opened at 7 a.m., the only activity at the entrance to Montpelier City Hall was a scattering of election signs fluttering in the wind.

But at the appointed hour voters began forming a line on the steps. City Clerk John Odum appeared to caution the assembling voters that the process was going to be slow and encouraged patience. Voters who bring their mailed ballots to City Hall will find ballot drop boxes at the front and the rear of the building.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

Voters in line at 7 a.m. Photo by J. Gregory Gerdel