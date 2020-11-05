UPDATE: Uncommon Market Aims for Dec. 1 Opening

New owners Kevin Coughlin and Matt McCarthy are moving closer to reopening Uncommon Market. Photo by J. Gregory Gerdel

The new owners of Uncommon Market have delayed their reopening until Dec. 1 because of an unexpected delay in the renovation of the deli and market at Elm and School streets.

New owners Kevin Coughlin and Matt McCarthy had expected to reopen the store on Nov. 1.

Coughlin and McCarthy will keep the store’s original name, as well as some of the specialties for which the Uncommon Market is known. Its popular seafood counter and full-service deli will still be there upon reopening, and seating on the porch overlooking the North Branch River will be available to customers.

See related story.

Story continues below