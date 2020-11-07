Trump Supporters Protest Election Results at State House

Shortly after former Vice President Joe Biden was projected to win the presidency Saturday, supporters of President Donald Trump exchanged shouts with Biden supporters on the steps of the Vermont State House.
About 40 Trump supporters with flags converged at the top of the State House steps at about 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7. The Trump group claimed that the vote count was illegitimate. No evidence of significant voter fraud has been reported.
Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete talked to people on both sides trying to keep the peace.
“All I know is, they came up and everyone else came out to yell at them,” Peete told The Bridge. He said he did not know if they were part of an organized group.
With a Trump flag in one hand and a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag in the other, Eleanor Newmeyer of Rutland said she was not called here by any person or group, but that she knew “something was going to happen.” She said votes coming in after Election Day should not be counted. She said the Legislature should pick the president.
Dozens of Biden supporters came out as well holding handmade signs calling for healing and protecting the vote.
