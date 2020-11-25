Pet of the Week

Theodore is a southern gentleman who came to Central Vermont Humane Society to find his Vermont luxury home. He was originally a stray cat who lost his way, but he is now ready to settle down and find a place to live. He has tolerated a few kitty friends here at the Humane Society, but really is looking for a big house to explore and have all to himself. He has good manners when it comes to sharing a cozy couch, but does occasionally jump on counters. With his big personality, we have found that sometimes he can get overstimulated by too much attention from his human friends, so a home with an understanding of that cat behavior, and free of young kiddos, is best for him!

1589 Vermont Route 14S, East Montpelier

802-476-3811

www.centralvermonthumane.org