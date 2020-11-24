New England Culinary Institute to “Teach Out,” Then Move to Ohio

By Carla Occaso

New England Culinary Institute has announced it will “teach out” remaining classes, then relocate to Ohio. The Institute, a gastronomical fixture in Montpelier since 1980 when it started with a small class taught by Chef Michel LaBourne, spawned many local restaurants that have come and gone, including La Brioche and NECI on Main. It also attracted students from all over the world who would memorably walk from their residence to class dressed in formal chef uniforms.

The school’s students have also started up restaurants in Montpelier, including Sarducci’s and the Blue Stone.

But, unless things change, that is to be no more. According to an announcement on neci.edu released by school President Dr. Milan Milasinovic, “The Board of Directors and I have concluded that it is in the best interests of our students, alumni, prospective students, faculty, and staff to discontinue all credit-bearing programs. Therefore, effective immediately we will commence a teach-out of all credit-bearing programs.” Current students should graduate by Spring 2021.

Milasinovic writes that the “pandemic proved to be the burden we could not overcome.” And that closing the retail operations in March 2020 made it economically impossible to keep offering a college-level, hands-on education.

No exact closing date is planned, but Milasinovic writes that as soon as current students have properly completed their courses of study, “the North Coast College in Cleveland Ohio will be the institution of record for the New England Culinary Institute.” North Coast College is already offering culinary arts classes under the New England Culinary Arts name.

NECI’s Montpelier headquarters are located at 7 School Street.

A phone message to the number posted on neci.edu and emails to Vice President Earle Test and President Milan Milasinovic were not immediately returned. Updates for this story are planned.

New England Culinary Institute was founded by Fran and Ellen Voigt, and John Dranow and his wife.