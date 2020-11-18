UPDATE: Homeless Overflow Shelter Opening Hits Snag

A last-minute development has put a plan to open an overflow winter shelter at Christ Episcopal Church in jeopardy.

The Good Samaritan Haven, Christ Church and the peer-support service Another Way had tentatively agreed on plans to open a 10-bed shelter in the church basement by this weekend but those plans were predicated on Another Way reopening after being closed since April because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the number of new cases soaring in Washington County Another Way is questioning its decision. Governing members of Another Way were to meet Wednesday, November 18, to make a decision, Executive Director Ken Russell told a meeting of the Montpelier Homelessness Task Force on Wednesday.

The shelter will not open without the availability of Another Way to provide daytime services to shelter occupants, said Rick DeAngelis, executive director of Good Samaritan. Those services are necessary in order to obtain state funding, DeAngelis said.

Under the original memorandum of understanding (MOU) Christ Church would house a maximum of 10 guests in its basement space from 8 p.m to 8 a.m. beginning Nov. 22. If the agreement falls through Montpelier would be without an overflow shelter for the first time in four years. Bethany Church had sheltered 20 guests a night for the past three years but informed Good Samaritan in August that it would no longer be able to do so.

Rev. Beth Ann Maier, regional deacon for Christ Church, said that while such shelters do not solve the issue of homelessness, it was within the Church’s ministry to help.

“It’s a human relationship that we’re involved in and the idea of these folks being outside, just a few yards from our door in the pocket park when it’s freezing, is dissonant with our faith,” said Maier, who also serves the Church of the Good Shepherd in Barre. Maier was referring to the area along the bike path behind the district heating plant where people congregate.

Most of the region’s homeless population is being housed in area motels paid for with state vouchers. The COVID-19 pandemic has also led to the creation of emergency funds that expand the eligibility and duration of the vouchers.

DeAngelis said that as of Sept. 8 there were 218 individuals and children housed in Washington County motels, about 20 people in shelters, and at least 50 living outside. As of Nov. 3, there were 47 households with children and 131 households without children using general assistance motel vouchers in the Barre District area, according to Sarah Phillips, director of the Office of Economic Opportunity for the Agency of Human Services. The district includes a few locations outside Washington County. Phillips said the state will pursue any emergency funds that become available through FEMA to continue the expanded eligibility programs, such as money for motel vouchers.

“Many people who don’t have secure housing are getting motel vouchers,” DeAngelis said. “This is for those who for one reason or other can’t find a place in our other facilities.” He added that without Christ Church’s intervention there would have been no overflow shelter in Montpelier this winter.

“Even with the motels there is going to be a group of people with no other option,” DeAngelis said. “It’s the nature of the problem that we have to have some kind of backup.”

The space at Christ Church is designed for eight people with two emergency beds. The common room will be divided into individual 100-square-foot spaces divided by dark Plexiglas, Maier said. Good Samaritan staff will supervise the guests overnight and the Church will have no direct supervision, similar to the arrangement at Bethany.

Maier said the Church’s only request was that the agreement be as “cost neutral” as possible. In addition to heating costs, the Church will also need to install console-type air filters to help protect against the spread of the virus as well as fans to ventilate the space between occupancy.

Maier, who has been working with multi-denominational groups on the issue for years, said the issue of homelessness is only getting worse and that long-term investment is needed.

She said her group in 2015 set the goal of eradicating homelessness by 2020 but the numbers have only grown larger.

“The long-term solution is more housing,” she said. She believes the state and federal governments should make it simpler to address the problem on multiple fronts, making it easier for groups to buy and refit motels into permanent housing, allow large homes to be made into apartments, facilitate the development of unused property, and to be more active in helping landlords and tenants to better cooperate.

