Heard on the Street — Barre City Offers Free Downtown Parking

BARRE CITY — Starting Nov. 26, Barre City is offering a holiday parking “Amnesty Program.” This means parking at metered spaces will be free through Dec. 31 for up to two hours. This program is meant “to encourage people to shop locally and to assist everyone with their holiday preparations,” according to a release sent out by Barre Director of Public Safety Timothy Bombardier.

However, set your timer, because parking for more than two hours in a black-metered spot may be subject to fines. Green and yellow meters have no time restriction. All other normal parking rules apply, including restricted parking in permit and handicapped spaces. Free parking during this time is courtesy of the City of Barre.

Normal parking hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekends and holidays are always free.

Anyone who receives a ticket between Nov. 17 and Nov. 26 can pay their ticket during this time frame with a toy or a financial donation to the Barre City Toys for Tots Program at the Barre City Police Station. No parking tickets will be issued for meter violations on Nov. 28, or Dec. 23 and 24, or Jan. 1, 2021.

