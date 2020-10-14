Uncommon Market Expects to Reopen November 1

Kevin Coughlin and Matt McCarthy, the new owners of the Uncommon Market, have completed the sale and expect to reopen the popular Montpelier deli and provisions shop on November 1.

When The Bridge stopped by the store last week, a record player was spinning as the two owners worked on the shop. There is already a new coat of paint on the walls, new produce display tables, and a new — or rather, old — floor put in. “These are actually the floors from the Calais Town Hall,” Coughlin explained. “They were renovating, so we salvaged them and got them refinished. The wood is 156 years old.”

The locally sourced flooring is only one of many steps they are taking to bring a sense of community into the shop, located at the corner of School and Elm streets. They plan to stock the shelves with organic products from nearby farms and have a dedicated section for locally crafted beers. “We want to support local,” Coughlin said. “There are so many amazing farms and farmers [in Vermont], so why not take advantage of that and help them out, while also providing for the Capital City?”

Coughlin and McCarthy will keep the store’s original name, as well as some of the specialties for which the Uncommon Market is known. Its popular seafood counter and full-service deli will still be there upon reopening, and seating on the porch overlooking the North Branch River will be available to customers.

“Our goal is to create a place where you can come here, get whatever groceries you want, a sandwich and a beer, sit by the river, and enjoy Montpelier as it should be enjoyed,” McCarthy said.

Following social distancing guidelines, the store will provide curbside pickup. The layout of the store will also ensure a six-foot distance between customers.

McCarthy was one of the original owners of Three Penny Taproom on Main Street, and Coughlin was an independently contracted photographer before purchasing the market. They look forward to welcoming the Montpelier community into their shop soon. Coughlin said he is grateful for the support they have received:

“More than anything, we want to express our thank you to the public for their patience. Everyone has been so understanding, and I really do think it’s going to be worth the wait.”