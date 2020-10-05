Sports Talk Coming to WDEV

Radio Vermont Group announces the addition of Brady Farkas to its team of veteran broadcasters on WDEV AM/FM. Farkas will host the Afternoon News Service and will host and produce a daily weekday sports talk program (time and start date TBD).

Brady Farkas, Courtesy photo



Farkas comes to WDEV from Vox Media, 101.3 The Game in Burlington where he was the Program Director and On-Air Host of “The Huddle”. He is a recurring guest on CNN Headline News where he discusses national sports.



“With Brady’s depth of knowledge and passion for sports we will be able to expand our current offerings. Something we have been looking to do for a while,” said Ken Squier, owner of the Radio Vermont Group.



Farkas will begin Monday, October 12, on the Afternoon News Service. Current host Ric Cengeri will move to The Morning News Service as co-host with Lee Kittell.