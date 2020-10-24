Senior V.P. of Human Resources Promoted to Agri-mark/Cabot CEO

CABOT — William “Bill” Beaton of Groveland, Massachusetts, is the new president and CEO of Agri-Mark/Cabot. Beaton’s appointment was approved by the Agri-Mark board of directors at their July meeting, allowing for a seamless transition with the co-op’s former president and CEO Ed Townley, who retired this summer.

“I am pleased to have been selected, and proud to lead one of the premier businesses in the Northeast with two great brands, Cabot and McCadam,” said Beaton. “I look forward to working with the board and our talented employees to continue to provide a profitable, value-added business for our farm family members.” Beaton has been a member of the co-op’s management team as senior V.P. of human resources for more than 10 years.

“We have worked with Bill over the past decade and are excited to work with him in his new role in the years ahead to further grow and strengthen our business,” said board Chairman James Jacquier, a dairy farmer from East Canaan, Connecticut, whose family operation has been in business for four generations.

About Cabot Creamery Co-operative

Cabot Creamery Co-operative has been in continuous operation in Vermont since 1919, and makes a full line of cheeses, Greek yogurt, sour cream, cottage cheese, and butter. Widely known as makers of “The World’s Best Cheddar,” Cabot is owned by the 800 dairy farm families of Agri-Mark, the Northeast’s premier dairy co-operative, with farms located throughout New England and upstate New York. For more information, visit: http://www.cabotcheese.coop.

Cabot Creamery Co-operative is the world’s first cheese maker and dairy co-operative to achieve B Corporation Certification, a validation of its attention to environmental and social impacts on stakeholders.