Pet of the Week

Miss Sadie Anne is a 6-year-old gal who seeks a life of luxury (don’t we all!). She is a bashful cat until she settles into her surroundings. She can be a cuddly cat when she gets to know her home and her family. She has past experience living indoors-only with an older, cat-savvy dog, and other felines. With her shy personality and her enjoyment of quieter settings, she is seeking a home without young children or folks with an active household. She came to Central Vermont Humane Society to find her new home when her family was unable to keep her with their life challenges. She just got a feline dental to help keep her healthy!

1589 Vermont Route 14S, East Montpelier

802-476-3811

www.centralvermonthumane.org