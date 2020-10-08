Montpelier Madness Promises 3 Days of Deals, Entertainment, and Surprises

This year, the annual Moonlight Madness event in downtown Montpelier has exploded into a spectacular three-day event October 15–17: Montpelier Madness, powered by the Vermont State Employees Credit Union. Montpelier Madness promises three full days of great deals at your favorite Montpelier stores and restaurants, over $5,000 in giveaways, pop-up entertainment, and fun surprises around every corner!

Tons of Montpelier businesses will offer sales, discounts, and promotions in stores and online exclusively for Montpelier Madness. Offers range from 20 percent off all new books and gifts at Bear Pond Books to 20 percent off all furniture at J. Langdon to 10 percent off full-price jackets and pants at Slopestyle Ski and Ride and much much more. Restaurants will join in the fun as well, with great specials at Capitol Grounds, Julio’s, Kismet, North Branch Cafe, and Sarducci’s.

Do you like pizza? Coffee? Chocolate? How about coupons with discounts worth $5, $10, $20, or even $50? Then you will love Montpelier Madness. We are giving away over $5000 in discounts and surprises. Giveaways will be popping up in stores and on sidewalks throughout the event! Be on the lookout for the Majesty of Madness, as they have lots of coupons to share! We can’t tell you exactly when and where the surprise giveaways will happen, but you’re sure to enjoy them.

Grab a Passport to Savings at any of the participating businesses and make a $10 purchase to get a stamp. Fill up the passport with three stamps and bring it to the Montpelier Madness table in City Hall Plaza to receive Capital City Cash Coupons worth $5, $10, $20, or even $50 off a future purchase! Each payment you make at Montpelier Madness with a Vermont State Employees Credit Union credit or debit card will be an entry to win $150 in Capital City Cash.

Do you enjoy circus acts, live music, dramatic arts, or dance? Then you are going to love all the entertainment popping up around town throughout the event.

Montpelier Alive extends its sincere thanks to the presenting sponsor, the Vermont State Employees Credit Union; to platinum sponsors Community National Bank, National Life Group, and Union Mutual; and to additional sponsors Hunger Mountain Co-op; Denis, Ricker & Brown; Vermont Mutual Insurance Group; and Washington Electric Co-op.

For the most up-to-date performance schedule and information on all the deals, specials, and events, visit www.montpelieralive.com/madness

Montpelier Alive celebrates the city of Montpelier. We work with partners to sustain and build upon Montpelier’s vibrant downtown community by offering and supporting special events and activities and by promoting city businesses. We work to ensure a thriving local economy for Montpelier and to preserve the city’s historic character and unique sense of place.