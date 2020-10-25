Middlesex Man Dies in Ferrisburgh Crash

FERRISBURGH — Police report Robin Jones, 60, of Middlesex, died in a two-vehicle crash at 4:46 p.m. Saturday, October 24.

Police received a report of the crash involving a 2012 Honda Civic, which collided with Jones’ 2004 GMC truck on Little Chicago Road.

Driving the Honda Civic was Mu Kwarta Bu, 37, of Utica, New York. Passengers in that vehicle were Htun Htun Win, 28; Ta Nah Htoo, 57, and Law Blat, 35, all of Utica.

The police report states that the Honda was traveling southbound on Hawkins Road, and continued southbound on the road where it intersected with Little Chicago Road. At that point, the Honda entered the eastbound lane and collided with Jones’ truck. Both vehicles went into a ditch next to the eastbound lane of Little Chicago Road, and both were totaled. Those in the Honda were all wearing seatbelts and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Jones was not wearing a seatbelt.

Story continues below

Jones was transported to UVM Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries, the police report states.

This crash is currently still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Sarah Ovchinnikoff at the New Haven Barracks.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Vergennes Area Rescue Squad and Ferrisburgh Fire Department.