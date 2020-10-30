Health Care Workers Honored With Parade

More than a dozen emergency services vehicles formed a parade down Granger Road in Berlin on Friday morning in support of Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice (CVHHH) and other health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis..

Click here to see video of the parade.

In a celebratory bedlam of sirens and flashing lights, the masked staff of CVHHH greeted the parade with applause — and individually wrapped doughnuts for the emergency services personnel as they slowly drove past.

The idea for the event was generated by Alex Boguzewski, an employee at CVHHH, who enlisted Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete to help coordinate the event. Boguzewski, whose diverse resume includes personal care attendant, community health worker, telehealth technician, and East Montpelier volunteer firefighter, also works at Tractor Supply, where recently he struck up a conversation with Peete.

CVHHH workers gather as a parade of emergency vehicles passes by their office in Berlin. Photo by J. Gregory Gerdel

In turn, Peete contacted other emergency services departments in the Central Vermont area. Participants included the Montpelier Police and Fire departments, the Barre City Police and Fire departments, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Cabot Fire Department, the East Montpelier Fire Department, the Berlin Police Department, and others according to Emily McKenna, CVHHH marketing and communications director.

Peete explained his motivation in saying, “People who go into [home] health and hospice work — all of you — have a deep, inherent need to help others. Otherwise, you wouldn’t be there. We want to be there to show you that we’re in the fight with you to bring hope, comfort, and help to everyone. We admire you. We are grateful for you. We honor your compassion.”

Emergency vehicles line up in support of workers at Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice Friday, Oct. 30. Photo by J. Gregory Gerdel

In an interview on WDEV Thursday, McKenna said the timing was right, despite the weather “As we shift from the height of the pandemic and go into the cold and flu season, it’s important that we’re prepared and stay vigilant.”

During that interview Peete affirmed, “We’re trying to do our best to take care of each other. We’re interdependent. If we wash our hands, mask up, and maintain social distancing we will get through this.”