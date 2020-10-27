Have‌ ‌A‌ ‌Socially‌ ‌Distant‌ ‌Halloween‌ ‌

Montpelier‌ ‌residents‌ ‌are‌ ‌refraining‌ ‌from‌ ‌trick-or-treating‌ ‌this‌ ‌year‌ ‌at‌ ‌the‌ ‌request‌ ‌of‌ ‌City‌ ‌Hall.‌ ‌But‌ ‌that‌ ‌does‌ ‌not‌ ‌mean‌ ‌people‌ ‌have‌ ‌to‌ ‌give‌ ‌up‌ ‌their‌ ‌Halloween‌ ‌celebrations‌ ‌altogether.‌ ‌There‌ ‌are‌ ‌still‌ ‌plenty‌ ‌of‌ ‌holiday‌ ‌festivities‌ ‌going‌ ‌on‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌area,‌ ‌so‌ ‌put‌ ‌on‌ ‌your‌ ‌costume,‌ ‌buy‌ ‌some‌ ‌candy‌ ‌(for‌ ‌yourself,‌ ‌of‌ ‌course)‌ ‌and‌ ‌check‌ ‌out‌ ‌these‌ ‌family‌ ‌friendly‌ ‌and‌ ‌socially‌ ‌distanced‌ ‌events.‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

Halloween‌ ‌Double-Feature‌ ‌Drive-In‌ ‌in‌ ‌Barre‌ ‌ ‌

The‌ ‌Rotary‌ ‌Club‌ ‌of‌ ‌Barre‌ ‌will‌ ‌host‌ ‌a‌ ‌Halloween‌ ‌double-feature‌ ‌drive-in‌ ‌at‌ ‌the‌ ‌B.O.R.‌ ‌Ice‌ ‌Arena.‌ ‌The‌ ‌Pixar‌ ‌animated‌ ‌film‌ ‌“Coco”‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌shown‌ ‌at‌ ‌6‌ ‌p.m.‌ ‌for‌ ‌kids,‌ ‌and‌ ‌the‌ ‌1978‌ ‌horror‌ ‌classic‌ ‌“Dawn‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Dead”‌ ‌for‌ ‌teens‌ ‌and‌ ‌adults‌ ‌at‌ ‌8:30‌ ‌p.m.‌ ‌You‌ ‌can‌ ‌attend‌ ‌the‌ ‌movies‌ ‌for‌ ‌free,‌ ‌and‌ ‌a‌ ‌concession‌ ‌stand‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌open‌ ‌for‌ ‌people‌ ‌to‌ ‌purchase‌ ‌snacks‌ ‌and‌ ‌drinks.‌ ‌There‌ ‌will‌ ‌also‌ ‌be‌ ‌free‌ ‌treats‌ ‌for‌ ‌kids.‌ ‌Only‌ ‌50‌ ‌cars‌ ‌are‌ ‌permitted‌ ‌per‌ ‌movie,‌ ‌and‌ ‌only‌ ‌one‌ ‌movie‌ ‌per‌ ‌car‌ ‌is‌ ‌allowed.‌ ‌The‌ ‌Rotary‌ ‌Club‌ ‌suggests‌ ‌that‌ ‌movie‌ ‌watchers‌ ‌arrive‌ ‌a‌ ‌half-hour‌ ‌before‌ ‌the‌ ‌start‌ ‌of‌ ‌each‌ ‌movie.‌ ‌It‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌cold‌ ‌out‌ ‌there,‌ ‌so‌ ‌make‌ ‌sure‌ ‌to‌ ‌bring‌ ‌some‌ ‌blankets.‌ ‌ ‌

Colonial‌ ‌Drive‌ ‌Costume‌ ‌Parade‌ ‌

‌Just‌ ‌because‌ ‌kids‌ ‌can’t‌ ‌trick-or-treat‌ ‌doesn’t‌ ‌mean‌ ‌they‌ ‌can’t‌ ‌dress‌ ‌up!‌ ‌The‌ ‌Colonial‌ ‌Drive‌ ‌neighborhood‌ ‌is‌ ‌holding‌ ‌a‌ ‌costume‌ ‌parade‌ ‌on‌ ‌Halloween.‌ ‌At‌ ‌4‌ ‌p.m.‌ ‌children‌ ‌and‌ ‌parents‌ ‌will‌ ‌start‌ ‌from‌ ‌their‌ ‌own‌ ‌homes‌ ‌and‌ ‌make‌ ‌their‌ ‌way‌ ‌‌through‌ ‌“Colonial,‌ ‌Hillcrest,‌ ‌and‌ ‌Longmeadow‌ ‌drives,‌ ‌Crescent‌ ‌Lane,‌ ‌and‌ ‌the‌ ‌section‌ ‌of‌ ‌Northfield‌ ‌Street‌ ‌between‌ ‌the‌ ‌two‌ ‌entrances‌ ‌to‌ ‌Colonial‌ ‌Drive,”‌ ‌a‌ ‌news‌ ‌release‌ ‌states.‌ ‌While‌ ‌families‌ ‌are‌ ‌not‌ ‌encouraged‌ ‌to‌ ‌hand‌ ‌out‌ ‌candy,‌ ‌there‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌plenty‌ ‌of‌ ‌socially‌ ‌distanced‌ ‌fun‌ ‌for‌ ‌everyone.‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

Woodridge’s‌ ‌Dazzling‌ ‌Drive-by‌ ‌Pumpkin‌ ‌Glow‌ ‌ ‌

Drive‌ ‌by‌ ‌Woodridge‌ ‌Rehabilitation‌ ‌and‌ ‌Nursing‌ ‌on‌ ‌Thursday‌ ‌evening‌ ‌to‌ ‌see‌ ‌the‌ ‌200‌ ‌glowing‌ ‌jack-o-lanterns‌ ‌carved‌ ‌by‌ ‌Woodridge‌ ‌residents.‌ ‌While‌ ‌the‌ ‌annual‌ ‌Pumpkin‌ ‌Glow‌ ‌is‌ ‌usually‌ ‌inside,‌ ‌the‌ ‌Central‌ ‌Vermont‌ ‌Medical‌ ‌Center‌ ‌has‌ ‌found‌ ‌a‌ ‌way‌ ‌to‌ ‌share‌ ‌its‌ ‌26-year-old‌ ‌tradition‌ ‌with‌ ‌the‌ ‌public‌ ‌once‌ ‌again.‌ ‌Show‌ ‌your‌ ‌support‌ ‌by‌ ‌driving‌ ‌past‌ ‌between‌ ‌6‌ ‌p.m.‌ ‌and‌ ‌8‌ ‌p.m.‌ ‌to‌ ‌see‌ ‌the‌ ‌illuminated‌ ‌pumpkins‌ ‌and‌ ‌join‌ ‌in‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌holiday‌ ‌excitement.‌ ‌

Halloween-Themed‌ ‌Baby‌ ‌Stroll‌

New and expecting parents can join the Good Beginnings of Central Vermont’s baby stroll along the Montpelier bike path on Friday morning. The organization will meet at 10:30 a.m. and will go until 12:30 p.m. Costumes are highly encouraged. They will also be serving up some holiday treats including hot cider, donuts, and gluten-free muffins. You can attend the baby stroll for free, but Good Beginnings asks that people RSVP through the link on their Facebook page. They also ask that attendees wear masks and maintain a safe distance.

Downtown Barre’s Pumpkin Carving Contest

While it is too late to enter into Barre’s pumpkin carving contest, there is still plenty of time to vote on your favorite one. Walk around downtown Barre to see the pumpkins displayed in business windows between Tuesday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 31. Community members can vote for their favorite pumpkin by picking up a ballot at any of the participating businesses. Just make sure to drop off your ballot at the “ghost mailbox” at 124 North Main St. (between Richard J Wobby Jewelers and Whimsy VT) on or before Nov. 2.