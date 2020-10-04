Can’t Hardly Get Theah from Heah!

The heavy rains September 29 damaged the pavement at the culvert on Fisher Road near the Vermont Psychiatric Hospital and the National Guard Armory in Berlin. As a result, Fisher Road is closed to traffic between Paine Turnpike and the access road to the Berlin Mall. Luckily, Paine Turnpike has reopened to traffic from Fisher Road to the Berlin Elementary School after it had been closed because of the sewer project.

If you are going from Montpelier to the Central Vermont Medical Center or the Berlin Mall via Paine Turnpike, you will have to go straight toward the Irving gas station and turn left at the lights on Vermont Rt. 62.

No word yet on when the hole will be fixed, but an excavator is standing by.