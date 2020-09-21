Pump Track Construction Underway at North Branch

Having completed the third phase of trail construction along the west-facing hillside above North Branch Park, contractor Sinuosity on Monday began construction of a pump track along the North Branch River at the end of Cummings Street.

A “pump track” is a loop with twists, turns, bumps and jumps designed for cyclists who want to practice, or simply enjoy, the rollicking fun of bicycling. In the cover letter filed with the city last year, the Montpelier Area Mountain Bike Association (MAMBA) explained, “A pump track is a circuit of rollers, banked turns, and features designed to be ridden completely by riders ‘pumping’ — generating momentum by up and down body movements,” rather than pedaling.

The location is between the North Branch River and the multi-use hiking/biking trail that runs from the end of Cummings Street north to the Elm Street recreational fields and the municipal swimming pool. All of the North Branch trails and the pump track are the product of a multi-year fundraising effort by MAMBA. https://bikemamba.org/north-branch-trails/

Morristown based Sinuosity, LLC, specializes in the design and construction of mountain bike trails and has created popular trail networks across Vermont. You can find a video about riding the first phase of the North Branch project on their website: http://sinuosity.net/north-branch-park/