Playing under the Portico

I was leaving work yesterday (September 4, 2020) and I see behind me two women carrying instrument cases and folding chairs. They start setting up right in front of the door under the portico I just exited. This is usually a place where you seldom see other people. Once they sat down and began taking their violins out of the cases, I approached and introduced myself. “I am the editor of The Bridge,” I told them, and asked to photograph them Not long after, a man came along with a stool and an instrument case. “You won’t guess what that is,” she said. “An Accordian!!!” I said. Sure enough. They tuned up, and started to play. First I photographed them, and then it hit me to videotape it! Susan Reid, Tom Taska and Betsy Painter.
- Carla Occaso, editor, The Bridge
Born in Montpelier. Managing editor of The Bridge from 2014-2017. Writer and editor for The Caledonian Record; correspondent and contributing writer for The Times Argus, Burlington Free Press, Green Mountain Trading Post, North Star Monthly, The Northland Journal, and other publications. English teacher and Interventionist in the Montpelier Roxbury School district.