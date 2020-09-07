Playing under the Portico

I was leaving work yesterday (September 4, 2020) and I see behind me two women carrying instrument cases and folding chairs. They start setting up right in front of the door under the portico I just exited. This is usually a place where you seldom see other people. Once they sat down and began taking their violins out of the cases, I approached and introduced myself. “I am the editor of The Bridge,” I told them, and asked to photograph them Not long after, a man came along with a stool and an instrument case. “You won’t guess what that is,” she said. “An Accordian!!!” I said. Sure enough. They tuned up, and started to play. First I photographed them, and then it hit me to videotape it! Susan Reid, Tom Taska and Betsy Painter.

Carla Occaso, editor, The Bridge