Pet of the Week

Tigger is a big, bashful boy who seeks an adopter who can give him the life of luxury and care that he deserves. Tigger seeks an adopter who can purchase a special wet food that helps male cats with urinary issues, as he is currently being treated for a urinary tract infection and should continue with a urinary prescription food for life. Tigger will give a head butt once he’s settled in and comfortable, but is expected to hide while transitioning into his new place. He is sharing a cat colony room currently and doesn’t mind his feline companion; we do not know if he has child or canine experience. This boy needs TLC; can you provide for this sweet soul?

Central Vermont Humane Society

1589 VT Route 14S, East Montpelier

802-476-3811

Story continues below

www.centralvermonthumane.org