Pet of the Week

Leroy and his pal Booty seek an indoor-only life of luxury. They joined our cat rooms when their elderly owner was no longer able to provide for them. Both are sweet boys who up to this point have spent their lives together. They would like to find a home together to finish out their golden years. They don’t mind the company of other cats and human attention. You’ll notice that Leroy is more outgoing and loves to show off his purr, while Booty loves to catnap and play bashful with his new human friends. Leroy does have a thyroid medication that he needs to take twice a day for the rest of his life.

1589 Vermont Route 14S, East Montpelier

802-476-3811

www.centralvermonthumane.org