Pet of the Week

Kennebunk is a handsome, young cat who can’t wait to find his new adventure in life! He was previously adopted from Central Vermont Humane Society as a kitten, but has come back because of life challenges in his adopter’s life. No worries; with his outgoing personality and cute meow, we know he will be adopted quickly! He is doing good with other felines he meets, and we feel with a proper, slow introduction he would do fine with canines or children who know how to respect a feline.

1589 Vermont Route 14S, East Montpelier

802-476-3811

www.centralvermonthumane.org