New Pavement Smooths Ride on Barre Street

Those driving and riding on Barre Street past Barr Hill Distillery will notice a much smoother track than has been the case for much of the summer. Construction crews removed the pavement to install a railroad crossing and replace the asphalt. Whether you are going to Barr Hill to pick up a to-go cocktail or just passing through, the drive will be much less bumpy.

