Mental Health Building to Open on Barre Street

Washington County Mental Health Services will be opening a new facility at 34 Barre Street in Montpelier, hopefully by the first of the year, to provide weekday services to its clients, according to Executive Director Mary Moulton.

The new space, located at a site that for many years housed the Blouin’s paint store and more recently housed a firm that renovated vintage travel trailers, will consist of three different sections, Moulton said.

The front section will have offices, including space for a new program serving adolescents. It will also have an office for a psychiatrist to use for a part of the day.

The second section will include room for the organization’s wellness program, an existing weekday program for about 20 people that had been housed at 89 State Street, a building Washington County Mental Health Services has sold. The program serves clients focusing on wellness and recovery, and the space will include a kitchen where some clients can have lunch, Moulton said.

Story continues below

“People go there to support others through peer programming, to prepare and deliver meals, to learn about nutrition, to work on their exercise and nutrition programs, and to attend health and wellness groups like yoga, mindfulness, smoking cessation,” Moulton explained. “They receive employment supports and participate in outings and other projects.”

In the back of the building, the organization is planning to have a one- or two-bedroom apartment. It will be for “short-term peer supports, up to one month, and assisting people back to their own apartment or into new housing,” Moulton said, noting that the program wants to help provide housing for the community and has other housing units on Barre Street.

Moulton stressed its new location will “not be open for anybody,” but will be focused on existing clients.

Washington County Mental Health Services is a nonprofit community mental health center. According to its website, the organization serves “all individuals and families coping with the challenges of developmental and intellectual disabilities, mental health, and substance use by providing trauma-informed services to support them as they achieve their highest potential and best possible quality of life.”