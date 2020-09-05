City Names Mary Smith as Executive Assistant to City Manager

Montpelier City Manager William Fraser announced the appointment of Mary Smith of Northfield as Executive Assistant to the City Manager. She will begin her duties on September 8, and is replacing Jhasmine Lamb who returned to Alaska in early August for family reasons.

Smith is a Vermont native who has lived primarily in Northfield. She most recently worked for seven years at the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife as Executive Assistant to the Commissioner and Law Enforcement Recruiting Coordinator. Prior to her work for the state, Smith served as a Student Services Advisor at the Norwich University School of Graduate and Continuing Studies. She holds a Masters Degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice, both from Norwich University.

Smith was selected from a strong field of 118 candidates including three extremely capable finalists. She will earn a starting pay rate of $24.27 per hour ($50,482 annually).

Fraser said, “We are very excited to have Mary Smith joining our team. Her firsthand experience in a fast paced government office, directly relevant educational background, and familiarity with central Vermont will serve the City well. She has the professional skills and personal approach necessary to succeed in this role.”