UPDATE: Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting his Father in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD — Following continued investigation, the Vermont State Police has arrested a suspect in connection with the homicide reported Wednesday morning, August 19 in Marshfield.

Samir Fink, 33, is expected to be arraigned Thursday, August 20, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre on suspicion of second-degree murder. The charge arises from the fatal shooting of his father, 71-year-old William Fink. Both men were residents of the home at 88 Sunrise Drive in Marshfield where the shooting occurred overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a family dispute. Police were notified of the shooting in a phone call from the victim’s wife.

Samir Fink was ordered held without bail pending arraignment. State police worked closely with the office of Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault on the investigation.

Story continues below

The Crime Scene Search Team processed the home Wednesday afternoon. An autopsy on the victim is planned for Thursday at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington.

No further information is currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following arraignment.