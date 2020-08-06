Union Mutual Earns 7th Consecutive ‘Best Places to Work’ Honor

MONTPELIER — Union Mutual is proud to announce it was recently named one of the 2020 “Best Places to Work in Vermont.” This is the seventh consecutive year that the company has received this award, achieving its highest-ever overall rank of third out of 13 winning organizations within the Medium (100–249 employees) size category.

The 14th annual list of the “Best Places to Work in Vermont” was created by Vermont Business Magazine, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, the Vermont Department of Economic Development, the Vermont Department of Labor, the Society for Human Resource Management – Vermont State Council, and Best Companies Group.

“There is true value placed on every employee and it is publicly recognized throughout the organization,” a Union Mutual employee commented in the anonymous survey. “On-going transparency of vision combined with challenging the employees to reach attainable goals creates a sense of accomplishment in our workplace.”

This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Vermont, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses. The 2020 “Best Places to Work in Vermont” list is made up of 51 companies.

Story continues below

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

– Be a for-profit business, not-for-profit business, or government entity;

– Be a publicly or privately held business;

– Have a facility in the state of Vermont;

– Have at least 15 employees working in the state of Vermont; and

– Be in business a minimum of 0ne year.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the “Best Places to Work in Vermont.” The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Vermont and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

Union Mutual of Vermont Companies, founded in 1874, is a property casualty insurance group consisting of Union Mutual Fire Insurance and New England Guaranty Insurance Company Inc., both based in Montpelier, Vermont; and Community Mutual Insurance Company, based in Latham, New York. The companies write a total of $187 million in direct premium annually through independent agents throughout New England and New York and are all rated A-(Excellent) with a Positive Outlook by A.M. Best.