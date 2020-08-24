The Wayside Opens Indoor Seating

The Wayside Restaurant is back in business for indoor and takeout food service. Employee Shay Chantal said they are allowed to have 80 customers, but as of Saturday night, August 22, they have yet to fill to capacity.

Chantal greeted customers in front of the entrance with menus, signs, and a pleasant attitude. She said restaurant personnel are hoping more people start coming, especially on Sundays, which is usually the busiest day. The restaurant opened for curbside pickup several weeks ago, but just opened for indoor dining on Monday, August 17, Chantal said.

Wayside Employee Shay Chantal welcomes customers to the Wayside Restaurant on the Barre Montpelier Road August 22. Photo by Carla Occaso

Menu items include salads, beverages (including cocktails), burgers, hot dogs, a kids menu, haddock, scallops, ‘old fashioned favorites’ such as meatloaf and spaghetti, and a wide array of desserts. Open since 1918, The Wayside serves breakfast all day and has $10 daily specials. Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Wayside is located at 1873 U.S. Route 302, locally known as the Barre-Montpelier Road.

Click here to see the complete menu: Montpelier Vermont Restaurant

The Wayside opened in July of 1918, just a few months before the outbreak of the “Spanish” (H1N1) flu pandemic that killed nearly 200 people in Barre within three weeks, over 600,000 Americans, and over 50 million people worldwide. The Wayside went on to survive the Great Depression, WWII, and now, possibly, the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an article by Larry Floersch in 2018 based on information from the Zecchinelli family, owners of The Wayside.