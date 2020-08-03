School Workers to Hold Rally Aug. 3 for Safe and Just Schools at Statehouse

School Workers to Hold Rally Aug. 3 for Safe and Just Schools...

MONTPELIER — On Monday August 3 at 5 p.m., school workers from across the state — along with parents, students, and community allies — will gather in safe, socially-distanced fashion on the Statehouse lawn to call on Governor Phil Scott and Secretary of Education Daniel French to take statewide action to ensure a safe and equitable reopening of schools.

The event is being organized by the School Workers Action Committee, a group of Vermont school employees seeking to unite professional and support staff — as well as students, parents and community members — behind a common vision for safe, equitable schools. The event will feature voices of school workers, parents, and community members expressing their hopes, fears, and priorities for the upcoming school year.

Specifically, the organizers are calling on the governor and secretary to:

Let school employees be at the table to design reopening plans and continue to ensure that adequate time and resources are devoted to this planning.

Ensure job and pay security for all school employees.

Invest in school funding and broadband infrastructure to support remote learning and work for all staff and students who require it.

Develop and implement science-based statewide protocols for weekly testing and tracing, as well as clear criteria for school closure.

Cancel rent and mortgage payments and provide child care, unemployment benefits, and paid sick leave to ALL Vermont families during the pandemic.

What: Socially-distanced action to support safe and just schools statewide.

When: 5-6 p.m., Monday August 3.

Where: Statehouse Lawn in Montpelier.